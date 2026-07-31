Rajya Sabha adjourned until Monday amid Opposition disruption

The disruption started during Zero Hour when Opposition members began protesting and raising slogans over their demands.

Chairman CP Radhakrishnan intervened, saying, "You want everybody to listen, you don't want to listen to anyone. This is wrong. This is dictatorship."

Despite these appeals, the House was adjourned for the day amid continued protests from other Opposition leaders, while Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge sought to speak.