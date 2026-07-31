Rajya Sabha adjourned until Monday amid Opposition disruption
What's the story
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Friday due to ruckus by Opposition members over multiple issues, including alleged police action during a students' protest on July 20. The Upper House will now reconvene on Monday at 11:00am. The day began with Union Ministers laying papers and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan making a statement about implementing recommendations from the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee's report on curbing fake news.
Protest impact
'You want everybody to listen...this is dictatorship': Chairman
The disruption started during Zero Hour when Opposition members began protesting and raising slogans over their demands.
Chairman CP Radhakrishnan intervened, saying, "You want everybody to listen, you don't want to listen to anyone. This is wrong. This is dictatorship."
Despite these appeals, the House was adjourned for the day amid continued protests from other Opposition leaders, while Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge sought to speak.
Lower House
Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday
The Lok Sabha was similarly adjourned till Monday over the same issue of alleged police action during student protests.
The protest came amid a political row over police action against protesters during their recent protests.
The students were protesting against the 2026 NEET paper leak on the call of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).