'Useless': Madhya Pradesh minister when asked about water contamination deaths

At least eight people have died and 162 others have been hospitalized in Indore , Madhya Pradesh , after drinking contaminated tap water. The incident took place in Bhagirathpura, a densely populated area of the city. Families of the victims are now demanding accountability from senior leaders, including Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat. When NDTV asked why only junior officials were being held responsible, Vijayvargiya replied, "Oh, leave it, don't ask useless questions."

Minister's reply Vijayvargiya's controversial response to accountability questions The reporter then pointed out that families of hospitalized patients had not been reimbursed for their medical expenses. This led to a heated exchange where the minister used abusive language. Later, he apologized on X for his remarks. "My people are suffering from contaminated water, and some have left us; in this state of deep sorrow, my words came out wrong in response to a media question. For this, I express my regret," he said.

Official response Probe panel formed, compensation announced for victims' families A three-member probe panel has been constituted to investigate the incident. The state government has also announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for each victim's family. Action has already been taken against three Public Health Engineering (PHE) officials involved in the case; two have been suspended and one dismissed from service. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Indore to meet patients and promised action based on an investigation report into the tragedy.