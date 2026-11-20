Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's mother dies
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, passed away on Friday morning at her ancestral home in Pauri, Uttarakhand. She was 91. She had been unwell for the past few months. Adityanath's brother Mahendra confirmed her death, saying she had been facing breathing difficulties and passed away at 11:50am. Her last rites are likely to be performed in Haridwar on Saturday.
CM
He distributed tablets to more than 50,000 students and trainees
According to a PTI report, despite receiving word of his mother's death, Adityanath continued with his scheduled engagements with the youth, putting public duty and youth welfare over his personal loss.
Around the same time, his mother died, he shared a post on X, showing him distributing tablets to more than 50,000 students and trainees under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme in Gorakhpur.
Rites
Uttarakhand CM offers condolences
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami shared the news of the passing, calling it "deeply saddening and heartbreaking."
"A mother's affection, blessings, and tender love are life's most precious treasures. Her passing is an irreparable loss for the family. I pray to Baba Kedarnath to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet," he wrote.