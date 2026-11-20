According to a PTI report, despite receiving word of his mother's death, Adityanath continued with his scheduled engagements with the youth, putting public duty and youth welfare over his personal loss.

Around the same time, his mother died, he shared a post on X, showing him distributing tablets to more than 50,000 students and trainees under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme in Gorakhpur.