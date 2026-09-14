Full 'Vande Mataram' played at India-Afghan match; Congress questions logic 

The decision has drawn criticism from the Congress, which has questioned the rationale behind playing the national song.

"What is the point of this without any reason? Will it create employment?...Or will it help us gain an advantage in science and technology, where we are far behind?...They are only trying to create a narrative," party leader Udit Raj said.

PTI, citing BCCI sources, said Vande Mataram will now be played before the first match of each home series.