Full 'Vande Mataram' played at India-Afghan match; Congress questions logic
What's the story
For the first time in history, India's national song "Vande Mataram" was played at an international sporting event. All six stanzas of the national song were played before a match between India and Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. The Afghanistan Cricket Board is hosting all three T20Is in Delhi, with India taking the field as the visiting team. Afghanistan could not host international matches in their own country for security reasons.
Opposition response
Congress leader questions relevance of full rendition
The decision has drawn criticism from the Congress, which has questioned the rationale behind playing the national song.
"What is the point of this without any reason? Will it create employment?...Or will it help us gain an advantage in science and technology, where we are far behind?...They are only trying to create a narrative," party leader Udit Raj said.
PTI, citing BCCI sources, said Vande Mataram will now be played before the first match of each home series.
Party resolution
Congress passes resolution to stick to 2-stanza version
The Congress last month passed a resolution at its Working Committee meeting to stick to the two-stanza version of "Vande Mataram" at party events.
This decision, it said, is in line with a 1937 resolution by the Indian National Congress, which had selected these two stanzas as the national song.
The Constituent Assembly of India recognized them as such in 1950.
Official guidelines
Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for 'Vande Mataram'
On February 6, the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued guidelines for playing "Vande Mataram" as part of its 150th-anniversary celebrations.
The official rendition was to last three minutes and 10 seconds, with everyone standing in attention during its performance.
The complete six-stanza version was approved for formal government functions attended by the President or Governors, before and after presidential addresses broadcast on radio and television, when the National Flag is brought on parade, and other similar occasions.