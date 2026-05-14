Why Satheesan was named Kerala CM over MLAs' choice Venugopal
What's the story
After 10 days of intense discussions and political maneuvering, the Congress party on Thursday announced its new Chief Minister in Kerala. The party picked VD Satheesan, the outgoing Leader of the Opposition, over senior leaders KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala. Per reports, Venugopal had support from a majority of newly elected Congress MLAs, but the party leadership decided to go with Satheesan.
Decision factors
Factors influencing the high command's decision
The Congress high command's decision was influenced by public sentiment, mass appeal, alliance dynamics, and political optics. This approach is consistent with Rahul Gandhi's preference for leaders with grassroots connections over those with organizational influence or proximity to the high command. Similar patterns were observed in Karnataka and Rajasthan where Siddaramaiah and Ashok Gehlot were preferred over DK Shivakumar and Sachin Pilot, respectively.
Leadership impact
Satheesan's role in Congress's resurgence
Satheesan was instrumental in reviving the Congress after its defeat in 2021. He replaced Chennithala as Leader of the Opposition and took on the Left government during critical political moments. His popularity was not just built during election campaigns but also through consistent opposition to the Left government. Sources told CNN-News18 that Sonia Gandhi, who was also consulted before making the choice, said the party should go with someone who is able to keep its flock together in the state.
Support factors
Cadre sentiment and ally support
Cadre sentiment also played a crucial role in Satheesan's selection. Posters warning that sidelining him could demoralize Congress workers surfaced ahead of the announcement. The Indian Union Muslim League, a key UDF ally with 22 MLAs, openly backed Satheesan. Other allies were also believed to favor his candidacy despite publicly stating that the decision rested with Congress.
Political shift
Projecting a new political direction for Congress in Kerala
Satheesan's elevation is seen as a move to project a new political direction for the Congress in Kerala. His selection also avoids criticism of "high-command politics," which could have arisen if Venugopal were appointed despite not contesting Assembly elections. If Venugopal had been named chief minister, Congress would have had to organize two separate by-elections: one for his Lok Sabha seat and another for the Assembly vacancy that would allow him to enter the state assembly within six months.
Future prospects
Chennithala's argument for CM post was weak
There were also discussions within the party about who would replace Venugopal as AICC general secretary if he moved to Kerala politics full-time. However, no consensus was reached. Chennithala, though in contention for CM, lacked organizational backing and public support compared to Satheesan and Venugopal. After the announcement, Venugopal said he welcomed the decision of the high command. "The UDF government under Satheesan will fulfill the promises and aspirations of the people. I offer that government all support," he said.