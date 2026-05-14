Why Satheesan was named Kerala CM over MLAs' choice Venugopal

After 10 days of intense discussions and political maneuvering, the Congress party on Thursday announced its new Chief Minister in Kerala . The party picked VD Satheesan, the outgoing Leader of the Opposition, over senior leaders KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala. Per reports, Venugopal had support from a majority of newly elected Congress MLAs, but the party leadership decided to go with Satheesan.

Decision factors Factors influencing the high command's decision The Congress high command's decision was influenced by public sentiment, mass appeal, alliance dynamics, and political optics. This approach is consistent with Rahul Gandhi's preference for leaders with grassroots connections over those with organizational influence or proximity to the high command. Similar patterns were observed in Karnataka and Rajasthan where Siddaramaiah and Ashok Gehlot were preferred over DK Shivakumar and Sachin Pilot, respectively.

Leadership impact Satheesan's role in Congress's resurgence Satheesan was instrumental in reviving the Congress after its defeat in 2021. He replaced Chennithala as Leader of the Opposition and took on the Left government during critical political moments. His popularity was not just built during election campaigns but also through consistent opposition to the Left government. Sources told CNN-News18 that Sonia Gandhi, who was also consulted before making the choice, said the party should go with someone who is able to keep its flock together in the state.

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Support factors Cadre sentiment and ally support Cadre sentiment also played a crucial role in Satheesan's selection. Posters warning that sidelining him could demoralize Congress workers surfaced ahead of the announcement. The Indian Union Muslim League, a key UDF ally with 22 MLAs, openly backed Satheesan. Other allies were also believed to favor his candidacy despite publicly stating that the decision rested with Congress.

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Political shift Projecting a new political direction for Congress in Kerala Satheesan's elevation is seen as a move to project a new political direction for the Congress in Kerala. His selection also avoids criticism of "high-command politics," which could have arisen if Venugopal were appointed despite not contesting Assembly elections. If Venugopal had been named chief minister, Congress would have had to organize two separate by-elections: one for his Lok Sabha seat and another for the Assembly vacancy that would allow him to enter the state assembly within six months.