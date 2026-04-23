Video: Bengal BJP candidate chased through fields, beaten by mob 

The first phase of polling in West Bengal was marred by violence. One such case of violence was reported from the South Dinajpur district, where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Subendu Sarkar was assaulted by alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters. The incident took place as Sarkar was heading to a polling booth amid reports of chaos allegedly created by TMC workers. A video surfaced showing him running through a field with security personnel, trying to escape the mob.

Twitter Post Watch video here VIDEO | West Bengal election: BJP candidate from South Dinajpur manhandled allegedly by TMC workers even as a security person tries to protect him. #AssemblyPollsWithPTI #WestBengalPollsWithPTI



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/NeCAxYA08p — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2026

Election allegations Banerjee has lost election: Sarkar Sarkar also alleged that polling agents at several stations were "forcibly removed" in Kumarganj constituency. He said when he went to Booth No. 24 to check the situation, TMC workers attacked him and his team. He also claimed central forces were present at the station itself. They were inside the premises," he claimed. "Mamata Banerjee has lost the election, and Trinamool Congress is losing all four seats in this region," he said.

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Additional violence TMC supporters attacked AJUP leader in Murshidabad In another incident, Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder Humayun Kabir was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters in Murshidabad. This came after crude bombs were hurled in the Nowda area late Wednesday night. Supporters from both sides used lathis to attack each other, pelted stones, and damaged vehicles parked on the road. Kabir slammed Additional SP Majeed Khan for police action against his supporters, calling him a "TMC dalal [broker]."

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