Portraits of Shivaji, Padmini used as washroom signs; row erupts 

A viral video has sparked a major controversy after it allegedly showed portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharani Padmavati used as washroom signs at the Milan Banquet Hall in Sikri, Haryana. The clip, which went viral on social media platforms, shows what appear to be framed pictures of the two revered historical figures placed on restroom doors for men and women.

Public reaction Online users call act deeply insensitive, unacceptable The video drew sharp backlash online, with many users calling the act insensitive and unacceptable. "Do they not have any manners about where to place photos of legends?" one user wrote, while another called it "deeply insensitive and hurtful." Some social media posts also alleged that the hall was associated with a legislator from Haryana's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Owner's response Owner denies involvement, considers legal action However, Tiparchand, the owner of Milan Banquet Hall and brother of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, has denied any involvement in the incident. Speaking to India Today, he claimed that misleading information is being spread to tarnish his reputation. Tiparchand alleged that people unhappy with illegal demolitions of banquet halls in the area have dragged his name into this controversy. He also said he is considering legal action against those who circulated the video.

Political response Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad slams BJP over repeated insults Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad also reacted to the incident, calling it "absolutely unacceptable." She slammed the BJP for what she termed "repeated insults to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy." In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "This is absolutely unacceptable. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a revered figure for us; his image cannot be misused this way."

