Video: Opposition leaders perform donation theft skit; Rahul Gandhi joins
What's the story
Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, staged a protest in Parliament on Friday over alleged donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. Dressed in saffron robes, he performed a skit outside the House where he tried to escape with a donation box but was caught. In the video, several MPs can be seen dropping donations, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who also deposited cash into the donation box.
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#WATCH | Delhi | Monsoon Session of the Parliament | Opposition MPs stage a protest over the issue of alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement pic.twitter.com/W3netnDNPI— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2026
Protest details
Yadav tries to escape after taking cash
The skit was a symbolic representation of the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple.
In the performance, Yadav is seen taking cash from a donation box and putting it into his own pocket.
This act is discovered by other MPs, who then pretend to beat him up.
The performance ended with Yadav trying to escape but getting caught in time.
Protest participation
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, other Opposition MPs join protest
The protest was joined by several Opposition MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress and Dharmendra Yadav of the Samajwadi Party (SP).
They stood behind a banner asking why Union Home Minister Amit Shah was absent from Parliament.
The big banner read: "Amit Shah Sadan Se Gayab Kyun?"
The SP has been leading the charge over this issue, which is expected to be a major point in next year's Uttar Pradesh election campaign.
Discussion demand
SP MP Dharmendra Yadav explains reason for protest
SP MP Dharmendra Yadav said the protest was to draw attention to allegations that devotees who donated were not given receipts and CCTV footage related to the incident was deleted.
"This is a symbolic protest to highlight what has happened in Ayodhya," he said.
According to NDTV, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has taken a strict view regarding the methods of protest in the Parliament complex.
The Lok Sabha Speaker has also reportedly expressed disapproval with the incident.