Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces 2% DA hike for employees

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has announced a two percent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners. The hike will raise the DA from 58 to 60% and will be effective from January 1. This decision is expected to cost the state an additional ₹1,230 crore annually.

Economic relief Move after Centre hiked DA for its employees The decision is likely to benefit around 16 lakh employees, teachers, pensioners and family pensioners in the state. The government said that despite the additional financial burden, it took this decision, keeping in mind their welfare. The move comes after the Centre also hiked DA for its employees by 2%, raising it to 60% from January 1.

Welfare initiatives Free electricity scheme approved on 1st day in office Vijay's government has been focusing on welfare measures since he took office on May 10. On his first day in office, he approved a scheme providing 200 units of free electricity per month for all households. He has also promised a monthly assistance of ₹2,500 to women heads of households.

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Safety measures Steps taken to ensure women's safety In addition to welfare schemes, Vijay has also taken steps to ensure women's safety. He launched a special task force called "Singappen Athiradi Padai (Lioness Special Task Force)" and ordered the formation of anti-drug task forces in every district. Over 700 state-run liquor stores near schools and places of worship have been closed down under his administration.

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