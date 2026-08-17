Vijay announces full waiver on farm loans of ₹75,000

The announcement was made during a session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly under Rule 110.

The move is expected to benefit 2,38,264 farmers who have taken loans between ₹75,000 and ₹1 lakh.

CM Vijay said these farmers will get an additional waiver of up to ₹40,000 on top of what they already received.

Earlier, the waiver for farmers who had obtained a loan above ₹75,000 was ₹35,000.