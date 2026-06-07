₹1,600cr 'party fund' collected over 5yrs in liquor sales: Vijay

Sector review

First step in larger anti-corruption exercise by new government

The TASMAC crackdown is just the first step in a larger anti-corruption and revenue-monitoring exercise by the new government. Officials said Vijay has asked them to identify leakages in every department, with TASMAC being the first due to its scale of unofficial collections. The mining department could be next as the government expands its review of alleged revenue leakages across sectors.