Vijay endorses Rahul for PM; Congress leader dismisses rift rumors
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has endorsed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. This was announced by Tharahai Cuthbert, the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), amid rumors of a rift between their parties and ally Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Cuthbert dismissed these rumors, saying that any speculation about Vijay as a PM contender was just enthusiasm from party workers and not an official stance.
Political tensions
Minister threatens resignation over TVK's stand
The announcement comes after Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar threatened that Congress ministers would resign if TVK didn't back Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate.
Kumar had also said at an event in Kanyakumari that he believed Rahul would become Prime Minister in 2029.
This statement came after TVK leaders, including PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna, supported Vijay for a larger national role.
Political autonomy
Congress asserts its independent political stance
Cuthbert also agreed with Congress Minister Vishwanathan's comments that the party was emerging as an independent political force and not subordinate to TVK.
She stressed that the Congress was a democratic and autonomous political organization, even as it worked with Vijay's party as an ally.
The developments have raised questions about the power dynamics within their alliance ahead of upcoming elections.
Political camaraderie
Ongoing political camaraderie between Vijay and Rahul
The political camaraderie between Vijay and Gandhi has been evident since the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
After his party's victory, Vijay thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and called Rahul his "brother." He also invited Rahul to his swearing-in ceremony in Chennai.
With the Congress now publicly asserting that Vijay has backed Rahul for PM, it remains to be seen how this will affect their alliance as both parties expand their political ambitions ahead of upcoming elections.