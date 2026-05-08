Vijay hasn't proven majority, no oath ceremony tomorrow

In yet another dramatic twist, actor-turned-politician Vijay is unlikely to form the government in Tamil Nadu after his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has reportedly been unable to produce the proof of support of 118 MLAs. According to NDTV, Vijay failed to secure the support of the VCK, AMMK, and an IUML MLA despite intense negotiations. Sources say he currently has the backing of 116 MLAs, just two short of a majority.

Demand VCK seeks deputy CM post In exchange for lending support to a TVK-led government, the VCK has reportedly made a big demand. According to India Today, the party wants the Deputy Chief Minister post for its leader, Thol Thirumavalavan. However, the TVK is reportedly only ready to entertain giving the Urban Development portfolio to the party.

Governor's doubts Governor meets Vijay thrice Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has met Vijay thrice in as many days to discuss the formation of the new government. However, he had earlier dismissed Vijay's claims, questioning how a government could be run with only 113 MLAs and what other parties would support him. Despite these concerns, both the CPI and CPI(M) have extended their unconditional support to TVK.

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Government formation DMK chief urges governor to facilitate smooth transition Outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the Governor to take "immediate action" to facilitate a smooth transition. He stressed that a new government must be formed without delay for elected MLAs to take their oaths and govern effectively. The DMK chief emphasized that this is not only a democratic duty but also an important constitutional process.

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