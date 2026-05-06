Vijay meets Tamil Nadu governor, stakes claim to form government 

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Wednesday and staked his claim to form the next government in the state. The move comes after his party emerged as the single largest party in the recent assembly elections, winning 108 seats but 10 seats shy of a majority. Vijay himself won from both Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur constituencies, proving his political appeal beyond his cinematic career.

Majority hurdle TVK needs more seats to reach majority mark The TVK needs at least 10 more seats to cross the majority mark of 118 in the assembly. The next step for Vijay is to prove his government's majority in the house. Even with support from the Congress, which won only five seats, reaching this mark is a challenge. It remains unclear who else will join Vijay's coalition government, including possible independent candidates.

Twitter Post Vijay meets Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Lok Bhavan #WATCH | Chennai: TVK chief Vijay meets Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan and stakes claim to form the Government in the State.



(Video: Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu) pic.twitter.com/wCwfKQDhzM — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

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Guv TVK approaches AIADMK To bridge the majority gap, the TVK has approached AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), ANI reported. The support of the AIADMK, which won 47 seats, could help the alliance cross the halfway mark comfortably. "The ball is in Mr Vijay's court. He has to make a conscious decision whether he wants to complete....five years or he wants to try and do some exercise of taking many more parties into his confidence," AIADMK national spokesperson Kovai Sathyan told reporters.

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