Vijay mimics Stalin's gesture in assembly; opposition walks out 

Corruption allegations

Vijay accuses DMK of looting

Vijay said, "We will never loot public money. Every corruption case that comes to light will be pursued, and we will not spare anyone involved." The CM also defended his government against the DMK's allegations of "horse-trading" to bring former allies into the ruling camp. Referring to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian Union Muslim League, he stated that both parties made their own decisions.