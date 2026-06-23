Vijay mimics Stalin's gesture in assembly; opposition walks out
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed a dramatic showdown on Tuesday as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched a scathing attack on the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The confrontation started during the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, when Vijay criticized the DMK government's hands in looting money in the name of "party funds." At one point, Vijay performed a hand gesture imitating MK Stalin, drawing the ire of DMK lawmakers.
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#WATCH | Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay seeks permission from the Speaker and performs a cinematic gesture as he concludes his speech in the State Assembly.— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026
(Video source: Tamil Nadu State Assembly) pic.twitter.com/Y7BlOXHkYI
Corruption allegations
Vijay accuses DMK of looting
Vijay said, "We will never loot public money. Every corruption case that comes to light will be pursued, and we will not spare anyone involved." The CM also defended his government against the DMK's allegations of "horse-trading" to bring former allies into the ruling camp. Referring to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian Union Muslim League, he stated that both parties made their own decisions.
Law and order
CM mimics Stalin's hand gesture
Vijay also took on the DMK over law and order issues, saying their criticism was politically motivated. He said the government was committed to protecting women and tackling narcotics but maintained these issues predated his administration. DMK legislators interrupted Vijay's speech, accusing his ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of political opportunism.
Gesture mimicry
'All finished,' says viral gesture
Earlier this year, a video of Stalin went viral as he raised his hand while leaving the DMK headquarters after seat-sharing talks with the Congress. The gesture was interpreted by many as a signal that "everything is settled" or "all finished." Stalin later clarified that it was an impromptu gesture made in response to repeated questions from reporters about whether negotiations were over.