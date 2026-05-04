Vijay's party leads in TN polls, but where's the actor?
What's the story
Thalapathy Vijay's political party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has made a historic debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party is leading in 105 seats and is on its way to becoming the single-largest party. This development comes at the expense of major Dravidian parties like MK Stalin's DMK and EPS's AIADMK. However, despite the celebrations at TVK offices, Vijay has been conspicuously absent from public view on counting day.
Uncertainty lingers
Trisha, SAC visit temple; Trisha enters Vijay's house
Vijay's absence has turned the election results into a political and cinematic spectacle. His father, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, visited Thiruttani Murugan Temple while his frequent co-star Trisha celebrated her birthday at Tirumala Tirupati. Trisha was later seen entering Vijay's Neelankarai residence past noon on Monday, adding star power to the counting day drama.
Anticipation builds
Victory walk waiting game
Despite the celebrations at his residence, Vijay remained silent. His manager, Jagadish, and an astrologer were seen entering his Neelankarai residence, possibly checking if the timing aligns with a victory walk. His Panayur party office is being fortified by security in preparation for a major celebration.
Silent revolution
Will it be massive rally or cinematic victory speech?
Vijay's reclusive strategy isn't new; he has avoided the media since launching TVK in February 2024. He prefers massive rallies over unpredictable interviews. The TVK camp is understandably electric with emotions as they await Vijay's appearance. Even the legendary MGR took years to stage a coup of this magnitude. As the morning made way to afternoon, it remains uncertain if Vijay will deliver a victory speech or wait until the end credits roll before breaking his silence.