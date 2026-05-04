Vijay's party leads in TN polls, but where's the actor?

Thalapathy Vijay's political party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has made a historic debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party is leading in 105 seats and is on its way to becoming the single-largest party. This development comes at the expense of major Dravidian parties like MK Stalin 's DMK and EPS's AIADMK. However, despite the celebrations at TVK offices, Vijay has been conspicuously absent from public view on counting day.

Uncertainty lingers Trisha, SAC visit temple; Trisha enters Vijay's house Vijay's absence has turned the election results into a political and cinematic spectacle. His father, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, visited Thiruttani Murugan Temple while his frequent co-star Trisha celebrated her birthday at Tirumala Tirupati. Trisha was later seen entering Vijay's Neelankarai residence past noon on Monday, adding star power to the counting day drama.

Anticipation builds Victory walk waiting game Despite the celebrations at his residence, Vijay remained silent. His manager, Jagadish, and an astrologer were seen entering his Neelankarai residence, possibly checking if the timing aligns with a victory walk. His Panayur party office is being fortified by security in preparation for a major celebration.

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