'If women are insulted...': Vijay addresses Trisha remark row
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has reacted to the controversy surrounding Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks about actor Trisha. Speaking in the Assembly, Vijay said, "Freedom of speech, how it is being used, we should retrospect." He added that if women are insulted, "the law will take its action." Last month, Stalin was arrested and released on bail for his comments during a Cauvery protest in Thanjavur.
Political backlash
Arrested Stalin accused Vijay's government of political vendetta
The controversy erupted on August 3 when supporters shouted Trisha's name during a protest.
Stalin then paused, smiled and made a remark that many interpreted as an innuendo about actor Trisha, his co-star and close friend. He later clarified that he was only talking about the Cauvery issue.
After his arrest on August 4, Stalin accused Vijay's government of political vendetta and denied any intention to insult women.
Governance focus
Law and order is very important for development: Vijay
While Stalin has insisted that he never named Trisha, Vijay warned against portraying women in a demeaning or "double meaning" context.
"People are watching those speaking in double meaning. I just want to say....we have women at home, mothers, sisters, daughters. If women are insulted, the law will take action," he said.
Vijay also spoke about the importance of law and order for development, saying police are not just for arresting culprits but also a foundation for the state's progress.
Anti-corruption stance
'We have seen how many insults Madam Jayalalithaa faced'
Vijay recalled the treatment faced by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the Assembly while making his argument about maintaining dignity.
"We have seen how many insults Madam Jayalalithaa faced in the Assembly," he said, reiterating that political criticism should not cross the line into demeaning women.
"I repeat, you can comment politically, but demeaning women is not right. I'm not here to advise them. This is reality," Vijay said.
Crime prevention
Political leaders shouldn't interfere in police matters: Vijay
He stressed that political leaders shouldn't interfere in police matters.
"I have emphasized that whether it be a CM, minister or official, can't intervene in police matters," he said.
Vijay also reiterated his government's zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, warning government officials to work honestly. He promised transparent investigations into custodial violence and said 330 cases had been filed in Chennai, with over 500 people arrested.