'If women are insulted...': Vijay addresses Trisha remark row

The controversy erupted on August 3 when supporters shouted Trisha's name during a protest.

Stalin then paused, smiled and made a remark that many interpreted as an innuendo about actor Trisha, his co-star and close friend. He later clarified that he was only talking about the Cauvery issue.

After his arrest on August 4, Stalin accused Vijay's government of political vendetta and denied any intention to insult women.