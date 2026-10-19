Vijay's TVK got 99% of ₹13.3cr donations from 2 ministers
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's TVK party has declared receiving ₹13.3 crore in voluntary contributions during the financial year 2025-26. The donations were made by four donors, with ministers Aadhav Arjuna and RV Ranjithkumar contributing a whopping 99% of the total amount. According to details submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Arjuna donated ₹8.2 crore while Ranjithkumar gave ₹5 crore.
Major contributor
Arjuna is largest donor for TVK
Arjuna's donation makes him the party's largest donor, accounting for over 60% of the total contributions reported by TVK for FY 2025-26.
The ECI figures also reveal two other donations of ₹5 lakh each.
The figures show that both Snow Sho in Lions Town, Thoothukudi, and Snow Exports & Imports made their contributions through demand drafts.
Party donations
AIADMK, DMK top contributors in TN
In contrast, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) reported voluntary contributions of around ₹161.35 crore during FY 2025-26.
Tiger Associates was its largest contributor with a donation of ₹135 crore.
Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) reported contributions of around ₹191.19 crore for the same financial year.
Here too, Tiger Associates was the biggest donor with a contribution of ₹125 crore.
Donor connection
Tiger associates linked to lottery magnate Santiago Martin
Kolkata-based Tiger Associates is linked to lottery magnate Santiago Martin through a common business associate.
Its designated partner Subbayan Nagarajan is a long-time associate of Martin, with corporate records showing their partnership in another firm.
Notably, Martin's company Future Gaming and Hotel Services was the top buyer of electoral bonds until the Supreme Court struck down the scheme in February 2024.
The available disclosures, however, do not establish that Martin personally financed Tiger Associates' political contributions.