Karur stampede: Vijay's TVK requested brief power cut, letter shows  

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has clarified that there was no power cut while Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay was delivering his speech in Karur, Tamil Nadu , on Saturday. The TNEB chief engineer said a request for a temporary power shutdown had been received from TVK on September 26 but was rejected on the same day. The crowd frenzy to see the superstar turned into a stampede that left 41 people dead and around 100 injured.

Comments 'Generators focus lights got switched off due to crowd' "It is clear from all the images that the lights were on. The generators and focus lights...got switched off due to the crowd," the engineer told TOI. India Today, citing government officials, said that the letter requested that the electricity be turned off while Vijay was speaking to ensure public safety. "Since Veluchamipuram is a crowded area...I humbly request you to turn off the electricity only for the specified time...considering the safety of public," the letter read.

Rally details Eyewitnesses reported a power cut A massive crowd had assembled in Karur to attend Vijay's event, where he was campaigning for his TVK party ahead of the state elections. The aftermath of the disaster was marked by turmoil and heartbreaks, as families of those killed and injured in the stampede rushed to hospitals. Eyewitnesses reported a power cut from 7:00-7:30pm. The Tamil Nadu government, however, denied any power cut at the venue, attributing the brief dimming of lights to a generator issue in party arrangements.

Case 500 police officers were deployed According to the FIR obtained by India Today, 500 police officers were deployed for security and traffic control. It was said that, while District Secretary Mathiyazhagan had requested permission for a gathering of 10,000 people, the crowd grew to almost 25,000 as media reports indicated that Vijay would arrive by noon. The document claimed that Vijay's entrance was purposefully delayed to increase the crowd size. The convoy arrived at Veluchamipuram at 7:00pm, by which time the crowd had grown unruly.

Aid and probe Financial assistance announced In the wake of the tragedy, Vijay announced financial assistance of ₹20 lakh to the families of those who died and ₹2 lakh to the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced ₹2 lakh each for the families of those who died from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. A case has been registered against TVK office-bearers for negligence, with forensic teams examining various locations related to the incident.