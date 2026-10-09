Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's party wins both assembly bypolls
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has won both assembly bypolls in Dharapuram and Madurantakam. The victories have increased the party's strength in the state legislature, giving it a much-needed boost ahead of more bypolls. In Dharapuram, TVK candidate P Sathyabama won with a margin of 9,471 votes. She secured 66,841 votes while her rival from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Suganya, polled 57,370 votes.
Second victory
Maragatham Kumaravel also won by a comfortable margin
In the Madurantakam bypoll, TVK's Maragatham Kumaravel won by a margin of 20,040 votes. She secured 74,048 votes while DMK's I Paranthamen and AIADMK's S Kanitha Sampath finished second and third with 54,008 and 47,450 votes respectively.
Both candidates had earlier won their seats on AIADMK tickets in the April 2026 Assembly elections but resigned to join the ruling TVK on May 25.
Victory speech
Vijay thanks voters, slams rivals
After the victory, CM Vijay thanked the voters for their support. He slammed his rivals for their derogatory remarks and personal attacks on women.
"This victory belongs neither to me, Vijay, as an individual, nor solely to the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam," he said in a statement.
"It is entirely a victory against the slanderous remarks made about women; a victory against the personal attacks conducted in a derogatory manner."
Campaign criticism
'Victory for political civility'
Vijay also refuted allegations of cash-for-votes against TVK and slammed DMK's remarks about Sathyabama as demeaning to women.
He questioned AIADMK's stance toward DMK and accused the latter of preventing TVK from campaigning across Tamil Nadu during April Assembly elections.
"This is a victory for political civility. A victory for individual dignity," he said in his message after the results were announced.