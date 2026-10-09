Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's party wins both assembly bypolls

In the Madurantakam bypoll, TVK's Maragatham Kumaravel won by a margin of 20,040 votes. She secured 74,048 votes while DMK's I Paranthamen and AIADMK's S Kanitha Sampath finished second and third with 54,008 and 47,450 votes respectively.

Both candidates had earlier won their seats on AIADMK tickets in the April 2026 Assembly elections but resigned to join the ruling TVK on May 25.