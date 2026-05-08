Vijay to stake claim to Tamil Nadu government today

Actor-politician Vijay 's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has reportedly secured the support of key opposition parties, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India-Marxist [CPI(M)]. This alliance brings their numbers to 118 in the 234-member Assembly. The development comes after days of political uncertainty and a standoff with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Government formation Vijay seeks appointment with Governor TVK sources confirmed to India Today that Vijay has sought an appointment with the Governor at 4:30pm on Friday. He is likely to stake a claim to form the government after securing support from key opposition parties. A joint press conference by the supporting parties is also expected around the same time to formally announce their decision.

Political crisis Political crisis in Tamil Nadu The political crisis in Tamil Nadu began after the fractured verdict on May 4. The TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, but the DMK-led alliance failed to retain power. Despite Vijay's claims of majority support, Governor Arlekar had earlier declined to invite him to form the government, citing a lack of requisite majority support.

Advertisement

Political accusations Protests by TVK cadres The rejection of Vijay's claim to form the government has sparked protests by TVK cadres outside Raj Bhavan. The Congress has also announced statewide demonstrations against both the Governor and the BJP-led Centre. Opposition parties have accused the BJP-led Centre of attempting to engineer "Governor's Rule through the back door," undermining democratic norms in Tamil Nadu politics.

Advertisement

Constitutional adherence Congress, Left demand floor test for Vijay The Congress and Left parties have argued that constitutional convention requires inviting the single largest party first to prove a majority on the Assembly floor. CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby cited a precedent from 1996 when former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was invited to form a government despite lacking an initial majority. Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge also backed a floor test for Vijay, questioning the Governor's stance on not allowing him to prove majority in the legislature.