'Vijay, TVK government won't last 6 months': DMK leader

Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tiruchendur MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan has predicted that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay 's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led coalition government will not last six months. He said MK Stalin , the DMK chief and former CM, would return soon. "Only four more months this government will survive," he declared at a party event in southern Tamil Nadu.

Political challenge Radhakrishnan challenges TVK leader to contest from Tiruchendur Radhakrishnan also challenged Aadhav Arjuna, a senior leader of the ruling TVK who won the Villivakkam seat, to resign and contest against him in Tiruchendur. "There is one person called Aadhav Arjuna. If you have guts, resign your MLA position, I will also do it," he said. The Tiruchendur seat has been Radhakrishnan's stronghold for 25 years since he first won it in 2001 on an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ticket.

Political defense Radhakrishnan defends Stalin after he lost Kolathur Radhakrishnan also defended Stalin after he lost Kolathur to VS Babu, a former DMK leader who joined Vijay's TVK. He slammed voters as "worthless" for ousting Stalin as the constituency's representative. "We want our 'thalaivar' (leader), MK Stalin, to contest in Trichy. Stalin changed Kolathur as Singapore," he said, defending Stalin's governance.

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Election aftermath TVK won 108 out of 234 seats Vijay's election victory was a major upset in Tamil Nadu politics, ending a 62-year DMK-AIADMK winning streak. The TVK won 108 out of 234 seats, just short of a majority. The gap was filled by Congress, two Left parties, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, parties that were previously with the DMK. After crossing the majority mark, Vijay was sworn in as CM and won a trust vote with a margin of 144 to 22 votes.

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