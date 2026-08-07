Mekedatu dam row: CM Vijay, Udhayanidhi clash in Assembly
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin clashed over the Mekedatu dam issue in the Assembly. The dispute involves Tamil Nadu's rights over Cauvery water and Karnataka's plans to construct a dam on the river. During the debate, Vijay rejected Udhayanidhi's call for an all-party meeting to oppose Karnataka's proposal.
Dialogue stance
Vijay defends proposal for direct talks with Karnataka
Vijay defended his proposal for direct talks with Karnataka, saying he was ready to face "humiliation" if it could help protect Tamil Nadu's interests.
He said the state had already conveyed its position against the Mekedatu project to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cited legal provisions against allowing the project.
"Whatever our stand may be, we have expressed it through a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
Meeting query
Political unity against Mekedatu dam project essential, says Udhayanidhi
Udhayanidhi questioned why the state government was hesitant to call an all-party meeting when Karnataka had done so.
He stressed that political unity was essential against the Mekedatu dam project.
The DMK leader also sought clarification on Vijay's proposed visit to Karnataka, citing conflicting statements from government ministers about the trip.
Package criticism
Vijay, Udhayanidhi spar over special package announced by government
The two leaders also sparred over a special package announced by the government.
Vijay hit out at the Opposition, saying he could not understand how those in politics were unaware that a special package was being distributed and remarked that they would have known about it had they read newspapers.
Udhayanidhi hit back, referring to a ₹134 crore special package and drought relief funds, and said the government should provide details of the assistance distributed.