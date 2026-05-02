Bengal: TMC, BJP supporters clash in Falta amid repolling

Supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed on Saturday in West Bengal 's South 24 Parganas. The clashes erupted during repolling at 15 booths across two assembly constituencies: Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour. The Election Commission had ordered the repoll after allegations of election malpractice were reported during the initial voting on April 29.

Voting details Voter turnout at over 55% during repolling The repolling process started at 7:00am and will continue till 6:00pm under tight security arrangements. According to the Election Commission, by 2:00pm, voter turnout was recorded at 56.33% in Magrahat Paschim and 54.9% in Diamond Harbour. Overall, the polling percentage stood at a little over 55%.

Controversial claims Repolling process affected by protests in Falta The clashes came amid protests in Falta, where residents alleged threats from TMC workers ahead of vote counting on Monday, according to NDTV. A female resident claimed she was threatened by a TMC worker, telling the media outlet, "Trinamool's Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed." Another woman who claimed to have voted for TMC expressed shock at being targeted by a party leader.

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