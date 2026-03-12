'Want to clarify...': Birla responds to opposition's now-defeated no-confidence motion 

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday returned to his post after a no-confidence motion against him was defeated. The motion, which was introduced by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, was backed by over 50 MPs and formally discussed in the House. However, it was ultimately defeated through a voice vote amid protests from the opposition. Birla has now defended himself against the opposition's allegations of bias, saying he allows all MPs to speak within the framework of rules and regulations.

Speaker's response Birla defends himself against allegations of bias "A few accused me of stopping some MPs from speaking in Parliament. But, I want to clarify that I always allow all MPs to speak, but under rules and regulations," he said. He said this was the third time in the parliamentary history of independent India the Lok Sabha discussed a motion of no-confidence. "I have always strived to ensure that every member in the House expresses their views on issues within the rules and procedures," he said.

Home minister's defense Union minister Amit Shah backs Birla Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the ruling alliance's defense of Birla. He said that the Speaker is not a representative of the government but of all political parties. Shah also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his foreign trips during parliamentary sessions, asking how he could participate in discussions from abroad. "When sessions come, he plans foreign trips. So, how will he speak here from abroad?" asked Shah.

