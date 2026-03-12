'Been planning for 20yrs': Man tries to kill Farooq Abdullah 

A 63-year-old man, Kamal Singh Jamwal, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to assassinate former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah at a wedding in Jammu. The incident took place on Wednesday night in the Greater Kailash area. Jamwal fired a shot at Abdullah from point-blank range but missed as security personnel overpowered him immediately.

Motive disclosed Shooter 'under influence of alcohol' Jamwal, who is a licensed firearm holder, told police he had been planning to kill Abdullah for 20 years, as it was his "personal agenda." "I wanted to kill...for the past 20 years. It was my personal agenda. The weapon is my own, issued to me," Jamwal told police. He also claimed he was "lucky to survive" the incident. The police have ruled out any terror angle and said Jamwal appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Security intervention CCTV footage shows moment before firing The incident occurred when Abdullah was leaving the wedding venue after attending for over an hour. He was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and senior National Conference leader Nasir Aslam Wani. CCTV footage shows Jamwal approaching Abdullah from behind with a pistol before firing a shot. Security personnel immediately restrained him before he could fire again.

Official response More questions than answers: Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said his father had a "very close shave," crediting the security team for thwarting the attack. He added there were "more questions than answers" about how Jamwal got so close to a Z+ protected former chief minister. Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary called it a serious security lapse, asking how an armed person entered an event with senior leaders.

CM shares video

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said his father had a "very close shave," and that "a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point blank range & discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot."