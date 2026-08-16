WB ex-deputy speaker found dead at TMC office; note found

Banerjee was a five-time MLA from Rampurhat and served as the Deputy Speaker from 2021 to 2026. He was also a minister for education and agriculture under TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's government.

However, he lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Dhruba Saha in the 2026 Assembly elections.

His body has been sent for postmortem examination after the discovery of his death.