WB ex-deputy speaker found dead at TMC office; note found
What's the story
Asish Banerjee, the former Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly, was discovered dead at a Trinamool Congress (TMC) office in Rampurhat city. The 75-year-old leader's body was found hanging inside the party office adjacent to his home in Birbhum district. A note was recovered from the scene, stating that he had no involvement in any "wrongdoing."
Political journey
Banerjee was a 5-time MLA from Rampurhat
Banerjee was a five-time MLA from Rampurhat and served as the Deputy Speaker from 2021 to 2026. He was also a minister for education and agriculture under TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's government.
However, he lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Dhruba Saha in the 2026 Assembly elections.
His body has been sent for postmortem examination after the discovery of his death.
Reaction
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee expresses condolences
TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee expressed his condolences over Asish's death on X.
He wrote, "The tragic death of former MLA and former Dy Speaker of WBLA Asish Banerjee is not merely heartbreaking."
He added that those who participated in a smear campaign against him should reflect on their actions.
Controversial allegations
Note referred to 'wrongdoings' in Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority
The note found with Banerjee's body reportedly referred to alleged wrongdoings related to the Tarapith Rampurhat Development Authority, where he served as chairperson.
In his note, Banerjee also expressed regret over his entry into politics and asked his family not to get involved in politics, reports said.
His death comes amid investigations into several TMC leaders for alleged corruption under the previous regime.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).