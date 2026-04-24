'We gave everything but..': AAP reacts to Raghav Chadha's rebellion
What's the story
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reacted to Raghav Chadha's rebellion by accusing the BJP of conducting "Operation Lotus." Addressing a press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had given Chadha everything, but he still ended up in the lap of the BJP. In a shocking move, Chadha on Friday announced that he was joining the BJP along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs, including Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, and Swati Maliwal, among others.
AAP
People of Punjab will never forget these traitors'
"Operation Lotus is being executed on the Punjab Government...ED, CBI is being used to execute this Operation Lotus...The people of Punjab will never forget these 'traitors'...," Singh said. "The BJP has done the work of obstructing the good works done by the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government...7 AAP Rajya Sabha MPs are joining the BJP, the people of Punjab should remember these 7 names. The people of Punjab will never forget them," he said.
Party criticism
AAP deviated from its founding principles: Chadha
In his announcement, Chadha had slammed the AAP for straying from its founding principles. He said, The Aam Aadmi Party...has now completely deviated from its principles, values, and core morals." He alleged that the party is no longer working in national interest but for personal gain. This announcement comes after Chadha was removed as the deputy leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha.
Merger announcement
Chadha announced merger of his group with BJP
Chadha said, "We, two-thirds of the Members of Parliament belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha, will exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)." He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said under his guidance India has become one of the top global economies.
Public assurance
I will continue to raise my constituents' issues: Chadha
Chadha assured his constituents that he would continue to raise their issues with the same commitment and enthusiasm. He said, "To those who felt disappointed that...I might not be able to raise the issues of ordinary citizens because my own party had silenced my voice, I want to assure them not to worry. I will continue to raise all your issues."