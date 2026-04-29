West Bengal Assembly election: 90% voter turnout recorded till 5:00pm 

Election timeline

Exit polls to be released after polling ends

Exit polls will be released after the polling ends at 6:00pm. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. The first phase of the election was held on April 23 across 152 seats in West Bengal, with a record polling of 93.2%. The main battle is between the TMC, which has been in power since 2011, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).