Mamata-appointed retired bureaucrats barred from entering WB government offices

All retired bureaucrats appointed by outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have been barred from attending government offices, NDTV reported. The decision comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to form its first government in the state after winning 207 out of 294 seats in the recent elections. The directive was issued by the West Bengal Chief Secretary and applies to retired IAS and state service officers who were reappointed under Banerjee's administration.

Security measures Retired officials vacated government accommodations The directive will remain in effect until the new government is sworn in. Several retired officials have already resigned and vacated their government accommodations. Among those who have resigned are former chief secretaries and Alapan Bandyopadhyay and HK Dwivedi, PTI reported. Eminent economist Abhirup Sarkar has also stepped down from the dual posts of chairman of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) and the West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation (WBSIDC), according to a state secretariat official.

Government formation BJP prepares for oath-taking ceremony on May 9 On Tuesday, Chief Secretary once again ordered all departments to ensure strict safeguarding of official records. Secretaries have been instructed to keep important files within the departmental premises, while financial advisors are tasked with compiling detailed inventories of these files. The BJP is gearing up for the oath-taking ceremony of its new government, which will be held on May 9.

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