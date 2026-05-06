Mamata-appointed retired bureaucrats barred from entering WB government offices
What's the story
All retired bureaucrats appointed by outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have been barred from attending government offices, NDTV reported. The decision comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to form its first government in the state after winning 207 out of 294 seats in the recent elections. The directive was issued by the West Bengal Chief Secretary and applies to retired IAS and state service officers who were reappointed under Banerjee's administration.
Security measures
Retired officials vacated government accommodations
The directive will remain in effect until the new government is sworn in. Several retired officials have already resigned and vacated their government accommodations. Among those who have resigned are former chief secretaries and Alapan Bandyopadhyay and HK Dwivedi, PTI reported. Eminent economist Abhirup Sarkar has also stepped down from the dual posts of chairman of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) and the West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation (WBSIDC), according to a state secretariat official.
Government formation
BJP prepares for oath-taking ceremony on May 9
On Tuesday, Chief Secretary once again ordered all departments to ensure strict safeguarding of official records. Secretaries have been instructed to keep important files within the departmental premises, while financial advisors are tasked with compiling detailed inventories of these files. The BJP is gearing up for the oath-taking ceremony of its new government, which will be held on May 9.
Election results
Banerjee lost her Bhabanipur stronghold to BJP's Adhikari
The BJP's victory marks a major political shift in West Bengal, ending the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) 15-year rule. The TMC won only 80 seats in the elections. Banerjee herself lost her stronghold Bhabanipur to Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP by a margin of 15,105 votes. The TMC leader had lost Nandigram to the same BJP leader back in 2021.