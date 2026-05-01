West Bengal elections: ECI orders repoll in 15 polling booths 

The ECI has declared earlier polling at these stations, held on April 29, void under Section 58(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This decision was taken after reviewing reports from Returning Officers (ROs) and Observers. The commission had received demands for repolling in a total of 77 booths across four Assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas after phase two of the elections. It remains unclear if re-polling will also take place at the remaining 62 booths.

Order

Order by CEO

"I am directed to state that based on reports received from the concerned Returning Officers and the Observers of 142-Magrahat Paschim AC and 143-Diamond Harbour AC regarding poll taken for General Election to the Legislative Assembly...the Commission hereby declares...that the poll taken on 29th April, 2026 for the aforesaid election at the following Polling Stations (as mentioned in Column 3 of the table below) to be void and appoints 2nd May, 2026 as the date," Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer said.