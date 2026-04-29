Bengal exit polls: 4 pollsters predict BJP win

Praja Poll has predicted the BJP to win a massive 178-208 seats, while the TMC will be restricted to 85-110. For the TMC, Matrize predicted 125-140 seats; Chanakya Strategies predicted 130-140 seats. People's Pulse, however, has predicted a return of the TMC yet again. It said that the Mamata Banerjee-led party will win 179-189 seats.

Others

Another pollster predict TMC win

Janmat Polls also states that the TMC will get a thumping majority for the third straight time. The agency has predicted between 195-205 seats for the Banerjee-led party and 80-90 for the BJP. Meanwhile, India Today's Poll of Exit Polls has predicted a close contest between the parties, with the TMC expected to win 144 and the BJP 143.