Bengal exit polls: 4 pollsters predict BJP win
What's the story
Four pollsters have predicted that the BJP will cross the majority mark in West Bengal. P-Marq predicted the BJP to win 150-175 seats, while the TMC may win 118-138 seats. Chanakya Strategies also predicted a win for the BJP with 150-160 seats; 147 is the halfway mark. Matrize also predicted that the BJP may cross the halfway mark, with 146-161 seats.
TMC
1 pollster predict TMC win
Praja Poll has predicted the BJP to win a massive 178-208 seats, while the TMC will be restricted to 85-110. For the TMC, Matrize predicted 125-140 seats; Chanakya Strategies predicted 130-140 seats. People's Pulse, however, has predicted a return of the TMC yet again. It said that the Mamata Banerjee-led party will win 179-189 seats.
Others
Another pollster predict TMC win
Janmat Polls also states that the TMC will get a thumping majority for the third straight time. The agency has predicted between 195-205 seats for the Banerjee-led party and 80-90 for the BJP. Meanwhile, India Today's Poll of Exit Polls has predicted a close contest between the parties, with the TMC expected to win 144 and the BJP 143.