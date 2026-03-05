West Bengal governor resigns ahead of assembly elections

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned from his post after serving three and a half years in office. According to PTI, Bose said he had spent enough time as governor and decided to resign after a considerable period in office. However, he didn't disclose the reasons for his sudden resignation or if political pressure influenced his decision.

CM's reaction Mamata reacts to Bose's resignation Reacting to the resignation, which came just ahead of the state elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was "shocked and deeply concerned" by Bose's sudden resignation. "However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections," Banerjee said.

TN RN Ravi will replace Bose, Mamata told She also claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah informed her that Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi will replace Bose. "He never consulted with me as per the established convention in this regard. Such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India and strike at the very foundation of our federal structure. The Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of States," she added.

Advertisement