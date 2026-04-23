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Crude bomb hurled during polling in Bengal's Murshidabad; several injured
Several people were injured in the incident

Crude bomb hurled during polling in Bengal's Murshidabad; several injured

By Chanshimla Varah
Apr 23, 2026
10:37 am
What's the story

Tension gripped Nowda in West Bengal's Murshidabad district after unidentified persons allegedly hurled a crude bomb during polling for the state assembly election. The incident left several people injured and triggered panic among residents and voters. The injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities; however, the exact number of casualties and their condition remain unconfirmed.

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Unidentified people hurled crude bomb

Pre-election violence

TMC, CPI(M) workers clash in Nowda

The night before polling, a violent clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers in Raipur village left at least four injured. CPI(M) worker Rakibul Ansari was seriously injured and has been referred to Murshidabad Medical College for advanced treatment. The CPI(M) claimed that its workers were targeted in the attack, while the Trinamool Congress also stated that two of its supporters were injured during the clash.

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Election schedule

West Bengal Assembly elections 2026

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 are being held in two phases, with the first phase covering 152 constituencies across 16 districts. Voting for the first phase started at 7:00am. Over 3.60 crore voters are eligible to vote in the this phase in Bengal, according to the Election Commission of India. Voting is also underway for 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

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