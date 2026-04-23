Crude bomb hurled during polling in Bengal's Murshidabad; several injured
What's the story
Tension gripped Nowda in West Bengal's Murshidabad district after unidentified persons allegedly hurled a crude bomb during polling for the state assembly election. The incident left several people injured and triggered panic among residents and voters. The injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities; however, the exact number of casualties and their condition remain unconfirmed.
Twitter Post
Unidentified people hurled crude bomb
VIDEO | West Bengal Election 2026: Several people injured as unidentified people hurled crude bomb in Nowda, Murshidabad district. More details are awaited.#AssemblyPollsWithPTI#WestBengalPollsWithPTI— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/W7G5A9OqR6
Pre-election violence
TMC, CPI(M) workers clash in Nowda
The night before polling, a violent clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers in Raipur village left at least four injured. CPI(M) worker Rakibul Ansari was seriously injured and has been referred to Murshidabad Medical College for advanced treatment. The CPI(M) claimed that its workers were targeted in the attack, while the Trinamool Congress also stated that two of its supporters were injured during the clash.
Election schedule
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026
The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 are being held in two phases, with the first phase covering 152 constituencies across 16 districts. Voting for the first phase started at 7:00am. Over 3.60 crore voters are eligible to vote in the this phase in Bengal, according to the Election Commission of India. Voting is also underway for 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.