Crude bomb hurled during polling in Bengal's Murshidabad; several injured

Pre-election violence

TMC, CPI(M) workers clash in Nowda

The night before polling, a violent clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers in Raipur village left at least four injured. CPI(M) worker Rakibul Ansari was seriously injured and has been referred to Murshidabad Medical College for advanced treatment. The CPI(M) claimed that its workers were targeted in the attack, while the Trinamool Congress also stated that two of its supporters were injured during the clash.