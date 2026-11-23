Cabinet clears proposal to rename West Bengal to 'Paschim Banga'
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that a proposal to rename West Bengal as 'Paschim Banga' will be tabled in the assembly on December 9 during its winter session from December 4 to 14. The state Cabinet approved the proposal earlier in the day. Once the proposal is passed by the assembly, it will be sent to the Centre for approval.
Historical context
Proposal rooted in history, says Adhikari
CM Adhikari stressed the importance of the change, saying it is rooted in history and the state's formation in 1947.
"Instead of 'West Bengal,' it will be 'Paschim Banga,'" he said.
He said it in English too, West Bengal will be 'Paschim Banga.'
"'Paschim Banga'—it must be written exactly as is.... This is a matter of history—the history surrounding the formation of West Bengal, which took place in 1947. This change is something that ought to happen," he said.
Past efforts
Previous attempts to rename the state
This is not the first time such proposal has been made.
In 1999, the Jyoti Basu-led Left Front government moved a resolution to change the state's name to Paschim Banga, but it was rejected by the Centre.
In 2011, then CM Mamata Banerjee revived this effort and an all-party meeting settled on "Paschimbanga." However, it too failed to get approval.
In 2016, another proposal was made to drop "West" from English and "Paschim" from Bengali, suggesting "Bengal," "Bangla," and "Bangal."
Proposal hurdles
Alternative proposals and their outcomes
The Assembly passed a resolution supporting this on August 29, 2016. However, the Centre asked for a single name.
On July 26, 2018, another resolution proposed "Bangla" as the state's name in all languages but was rejected by the Union government.
The Union government had said that renaming a state required a constitutional amendment. Concerns were also raised about the similarity between "Bangla" and "Bangladesh," which could lead to confusion at international forums.