CM Adhikari stressed the importance of the change, saying it is rooted in history and the state's formation in 1947.

"Instead of 'West Bengal,' it will be 'Paschim Banga,'" he said.

He said it in English too, West Bengal will be 'Paschim Banga.'

"'Paschim Banga'—it must be written exactly as is.... This is a matter of history—the history surrounding the formation of West Bengal, which took place in 1947. This change is something that ought to happen," he said.