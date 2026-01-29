'What's so unusual?' Shashi Tharoor on meeting Rahul Gandhi 

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday. The meeting took place in Kharge's chamber in the Parliament House complex and comes amid speculation of a rift between Tharoor and the party high command. It reportedly lasted over an hour. It was attended by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal as well.

Social media post Tharoor shares positive meeting update on X Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Tharoor played off the matter. "I am going to attend Parliament right now. When it happens, I will let you know. What is so unusual about meeting my own party leader?" he said. He also took to X to share a picture from the meeting. He added that they are "all on the same page as we move forward in the service of the people of India."

Internal matters Tharoor admits to 'issues' with Congress Last week, Tharoor admitted to having "issues" with the party but stressed that he has always been in line with the party's official positions in Parliament. He said, "All I can say is that there are issues which I need to take up with my own party leadership and not in a public forum." "Whatever has gone wrong, needs to be addressed and it will be addressed in an appropriate forum," he told PTI.

Advertisement