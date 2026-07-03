What to expect in Parliament Monsoon Session starting July 20
What's the story
The upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled from July 20 to August 13, is expected to be a high-stakes political battle. The four-week-long session will reportedly have 19 sittings. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, nearing a two-thirds majority, plans to introduce several important legislations during this period. These include two Constitutional Amendment Bills, one on women's reservation and delimitation with proposed amendments.
Legislative focus
Opposition likely to raise several issues against government
The government is likely to reintroduce the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, which may include a provision to increase Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies' strength by 50%. The 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill could also propose that leaders, including the prime minister, vacate office if jailed for over 30 days. Meanwhile, the opposition plans to corner the government on issues like deficient monsoon, the NEET paper leak, alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple, rising fuel prices and unemployment.
Political dynamics
BJP's aggressive strategy and other bills in focus
After recent wins in West Bengal and Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to adopt an aggressive strategy during this session. Opposition parties may also raise concerns over horsetrading by the ruling establishment in various states. Other bills such as Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan, Anti-Doping reforms, increasing Supreme Court judges' numbers and Corporate Law reforms could be tabled for passage during this session.
Legislative defense
Government's defense and electoral roll concerns
The government is also expected to defend its position on issues like inflation and unemployment during the session, while the opposition is expected to raise issues related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the government's alleged role in splits within regional parties. The government is also expected to push the passing of the contentious One Nation One Election Bill.