TMC's Abhishek Banerjee booked for 'threatening' Amit Shah

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has been booked under non-bailable sections for allegedly threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election rally in West Bengal . The First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajiv Sarkar at Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station after he approached Baguiati police station on May 5. The complaint accuses Banerjee of making provocative speeches between April 27 and May 3, aiming to create enmity and disrupt public order.

Legal proceedings Banerjee allegedly said 'I will see who comes to save' Sarkar's complaint quoted Banerjee as saying at a pre-poll rally in Kolkata on April 7, "I will see who comes to save them on May 4. I will see which godfather from Delhi comes to their rescue." The FIR against Banerjee includes sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for inciting riots and spreading false information. It also invokes the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Election aftermath BJP won Bengal elections, ended TMC's 15-year rule Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended the TMC's 15-year rule in West Bengal by winning 207 Assembly seats. The TMC was reduced to 80 seats. Amid this political turmoil, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sought judicial intervention over alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices. She claimed at least 10 people were killed and around 2000 instances of violence were recorded after the election results.

Advertisement