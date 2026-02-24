Who is Uday Bhanu Chib, arrested for shirtless protest?

Uday Bhanu Chib, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), was arrested by Delhi Police on Tuesday. His arrest came after a nearly 20-hour-long interrogation in connection with a shirtless protest at the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam last week. He has been booked under various charges, including criminal conspiracy and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty, ANI reported.

Political ascent Who is IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib Chib, who hails from Paloura in Jammu and Kashmir, was appointed as IYC President on September 22, 2024. He succeeded Srinivas BV in the role. He is an engineering graduate from Pune University with an MBA from Arni University, and comes from a politically active family. His father, Hari Singh Chib, is the vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).

Political roles Other positions held by Chib Chib has served in several roles: he was the national secretary of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and state president for NSUI J&K. Before becoming IYC president, he was J&K Pradesh Youth Congress president and later general secretary of IYC. The charges against him include criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty, assault, or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, among others.

Protest details Protest during India AI Impact Summit The protest occurred during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which took place in Delhi from February 16 to February 20. The summit was the first global AI event hosted in the Global South and attracted global policymakers, industry experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives. During the event, IYC workers entered the AI Expo Hall with posters and slogans before removing their T-shirts.

Police remand Police awarded 4 days' custody While the Congress party faced criticism for the protest at an event attended by global dignitaries, the IYC defended it, saying "a peaceful demonstration is not anti-India." In court, Delhi Police sought seven days' custody of Chib, alleging he masterminded and provided logistical support for the protest. The police also cited sections 61(2) and 121(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Chib has been sent to police custody for four days.

Congress's reaction What else happened The Congress party has voiced its strong opposition to the arrests, with senior leader Bhupesh Baghel calling the government dictatorial. "The 'dictatorial' government is forgetting that in a democracy, young people raising their voice, asking questions, and protesting is not a crime -- it is the strongest weapon of democracy," he wrote in a post. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed Congress over its "anti-India, anti-growth" propaganda.