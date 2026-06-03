Who is Ritabrata Banerjee, the face of TMC rebellion

Ritabrata Banerjee, once the Left's poster boy, is now at the heart of a rebellion in the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The former student activist started his political career in the Students's Federation of India (SFI) and quickly rose through the ranks to become a Rajya Sabha MP for the Communist Party of India (Marxist). However, he was expelled from CPI(M) in 2017 over anti-party activities.

Political journey From CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP to TMC's RS nomination Banerjee's political career took a turn when he joined the TMC in 2018. He was initially appointed as the convener of the party's tribal welfare committee and later became state president of the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC). In December 2024, he was nominated to Rajya Sabha by TMC. He served in the Upper House until April 2026. However, his loyalty to Mamata Banerjee has now come into question after his expulsion from TMC for alleged anti-party activities.

Rising dissent The beginning of the end for Abhishek Banerjee Cracks in the party started to surface after the TMC's defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. Banerjee had openly criticized Abhishek Banerjee's leadership and alleged over-reliance on political consultancy firm I-PAC. He claimed that the party had been "hijacked" and no longer belonged to its roots. The situation escalated when Ritabrata and Sandipan Saha claimed that their signatures were forged on a resolution appointing Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition.

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Party rift 'Shiv Sena moment' for TMC? After Ritabrata and Saha's allegations, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari accused TMC of "cheating its own MLAs." He said the CID confirmed that three MLAs admitted they hadn't signed the resolution. Following this, both Ritabrata and Sandipan were expelled from TMC for anti-party activities. After their expulsion, they were seen meeting several TMC legislators at the MLA Hostel in Kolkata. This has led to speculation of a "new group" within the TMC, similar to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena rebellion in 2022.

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