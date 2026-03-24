Why Lok Sabha could soon have 816 MPs from 543 

The Indian government is planning to introduce two key bills in the ongoing Parliament session. These bills, including constitutional amendments, aim to reserve one-third of seats for women in the next Lok Sabha and subsequent assembly elections. If passed, this would increase the number of Lok Sabha seats by 50%, from 543 to 816. After this, the majority mark would rise to 409. The proposed increase includes a dedicated 273 seats for women.

Legislative strategy Amit Shah leading efforts to pass bills The proposed expansion is expected to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's women-centric political messaging. It could also lead to larger shifts in electoral politics, redrawing of constituency boundaries, and future delimitation processes. Per the Indian Express, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has told some opposition parties that the government may amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and expand Lok Sabha seats while keeping state-wise proportions unchanged.

Delimitation details Proposed delimitation plan to address representation concerns The proposed delimitation plan could increase Lok Sabha seats in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar significantly. If the expansion is implemented, Uttar Pradesh's Lok Sabha representation will rise from 80 to around 120 seats. Maharashtra's seats will increase from 48 to 72, West Bengal's from 42 to 63 and Bihar's from 40 to 60. Smaller states like Arunachal Pradesh and Goa could see their representation go up from two seats each to three under the new configuration.

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UTs Impact on Union Territories's representation Among major Union Territories, Delhi's Lok Sabha representation could increase from seven to 11 seats. Jammu and Kashmir may see its representation go up from five to eight seats. However, it is still unclear if single-seat UTs like Ladakh and Puducherry will see any increase in seats or how women's reservations would be implemented in such cases.

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