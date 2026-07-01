'Why mum?' Congress questions Modi over Ram Temple donation theft

Trust concerns

Jairam Ramesh criticizes PM Modi

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has slammed PM Modi for his silence on the alleged embezzlement, calling it a "direct assault on the religious faith." He also alleged that the trust managing the temple was formed without transparency and kept out of the Right to Information Act. "The Modi government formed the trust without any transparent criteria or public consultation, including RSS members...Then the entire trust was also kept out of RTI. Modi ji, break your silence," Ramesh said on X.