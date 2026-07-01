'Why mum?' Congress questions Modi over Ram Temple donation theft
What's the story
The Congress party has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ram Mandir by members of Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust. The criticism comes after Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai was arrested while heading to offer prayers at the temple. Rai had accused the UP government of being "offering thieves" and condemned his arrest as an act of the "BJP's dictatorship."
Trust concerns
Jairam Ramesh criticizes PM Modi
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has slammed PM Modi for his silence on the alleged embezzlement, calling it a "direct assault on the religious faith." He also alleged that the trust managing the temple was formed without transparency and kept out of the Right to Information Act. "The Modi government formed the trust without any transparent criteria or public consultation, including RSS members...Then the entire trust was also kept out of RTI. Modi ji, break your silence," Ramesh said on X.
Detention protest
'You used to pose as self-proclaimed custodian of Hindutva'
The Congress also demanded the immediate release of its leaders, including Pratapgarh district president Neeraj Tripathi, who were detained by police. Digital head Supriya Shrinate also joined in the barrage, saying, "You (Modi) used to pose as the self-proclaimed custodian of Hindutva, yet today, witnessing the plunder in Lord Ram's court committed by your own people—people you personally appointed to this trust—you remain silent."
Resignations
Trustees' resignations amid temple row
A local court in Ayodhya has sent eight people to judicial custody in connection with the alleged theft. After the theft allegations became public knowledge, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned last week. The temple trust reported earnings of over ₹327 crore in FY2024-25, according to the latest annual report released in September. This included ₹153 crore in donations and ₹173 crore in interest revenue.