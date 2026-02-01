PM Modi's visit to Punjab dera sparks political debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ballan village in Punjab's Jalandhar district, just hours after the Union Budget 2026-27 was presented in Parliament. Media reports are inferring Modi's visit as a strategic move ahead of the 2027 elections, with an eye on Dalit voters, especially the Ravidassia community. The PM landed at Adampur airport, which he renamed Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport to honor Guru Ravidass, a revered figure among the Ravidassia community.

Religious significance Significance of PM Modi's visit The timing of PM Modi's visit was significant as it coincided with the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidass. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also mentioned this in her budget speech, saying, "On the sacred occasion of Magh Purnima and the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidass, I present the budget for the year 2026-2027."

Political maneuvering BJP's strategy in Punjab The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to expand its influence in Punjab, especially after breaking up with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over farm laws in 2020. The party is now focusing on the Dalit population, which makes up nearly one-third of Punjab's population and almost 45% in the Doaba region. PM Modi's visit to Dera Sachkhand also comes after Sant Niranjan Dass was awarded Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor.

Community outreach Ravidassias's separate identity The Ravidassias, who broke away from mainstream Sikhism in 2010, have their own holy book, Amrit Bani: Satguru Ravidass Granth. PM Modi's visit is seen as an acknowledgment of their separate identity. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said this shows respect for a community often sidelined by Congress.

Election strategy BJP's growing influence in Punjab The BJP's vote share increased from 6.6% in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections to 18.56% in the 2024 parliamentary elections. By courting Ravidassias, the BJP hopes to cut into the traditional bases of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Professor Paramjit Singh Judge was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times that while Ballan Dera could impact voting trends at a micro level, it doesn't necessarily influence the Doaba region's politics on a macro scale.