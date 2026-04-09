Will exit polls be released for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry today?
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned the release of exit polls till April 29. This decision comes as voting is underway in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry on Thursday. The ban is aimed at preventing any influence on voters in states where polling will take place later. The ECI's notification prohibits the conduct and publication of exit poll results from 7:00am on April 9 to 6:30pm on April 29.
Legal implications
Violation of law could lead to imprisonment, fines
The ECI has invoked Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to enforce this ban. Violators could face imprisonment for up to two years or hefty fines. This law is in place to ensure that voters aren't swayed by predictions from states that have already voted before polling concludes in other regions.
Voting overview
Voting underway in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry today
Voting is being held across Assam (126 seats), Kerala (140 seats), and Puducherry (30 seats). The ECI has set up 31,486 polling stations in Assam, 30,471 in Kerala, and 1,099 in Puducherry. The total number of voters eligible to vote today are: Assam-2.5 crore; Kerala-2.7 crore; Puducherry-9.4 lakh. Notably, there are over five lakh first-time voters in Assam alone.