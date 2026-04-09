Voting is underway in 3 states

Will exit polls be released for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry today?

By Chanshimla Varah 06:22 pm Apr 09, 202606:22 pm

What's the story

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned the release of exit polls till April 29. This decision comes as voting is underway in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry on Thursday. The ban is aimed at preventing any influence on voters in states where polling will take place later. The ECI's notification prohibits the conduct and publication of exit poll results from 7:00am on April 9 to 6:30pm on April 29.