TVK emerges as single-largest party, vows to form government alone

As early trends emerge in the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) appears to be displaying a strong debut performance. The party, headed by actor-turned-politician Vijay , has emerged as the single largest party in early trends. TVK is leading ahead of both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Election progress TVK confident of forming government 'without any support' The TVK is confident of forming the government in Tamil Nadu "without any support," party leader Felix Gerald told ﻿PTI. Vijay is currently leading in Tiruchirappalli East by 7,490 votes after the fifth round of counting. He is contesting from both Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur seats as he makes his electoral debut. The TVK is contesting independently against the NDA alliance led by AIADMK and BJP, while the DMK-led alliance seeks to retain power.

Twitter Post 'We'll form government': TVK spokesperson VIDEO | Tamil Nadu Election Results: TVK spokesperson Felix Gerald said, "DMK was running about in a dark room, now they know the reality, TVK will form govt on its own."#TamilNaduPollResults2026 #Results2026WithPTI #AssemblyElectionResults2026



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/xLHXIfM3Rx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 4, 2026

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Party's progress Supporters gather outside party headquarters The entry of TVK has made the contest triangular in Tamil Nadu, which has been dominated by DMK and AIADMK-led alliances. Early trends also show around 15 TVK candidates leading in various constituencies. Supporters of TVK gathered outside the party headquarters as counting began under tight security across Chennai and other centers. The process began with postal ballots at 8:00am, followed by EVM counting from 8:30am.

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