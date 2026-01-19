BMC Mayor race: Why Shinde has moved corporators to hotel

After the recent Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Eknath Shinde , the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and leader of the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena , has taken precautionary measures to prevent poaching of his newly elected corporators. All 29 corporators have been moved to Taj Lands End, a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The development comes amid stalled alliance talks with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) due to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis 's visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum summit.

Political maneuvering Shinde's strategy to secure BMC leadership According to a report by NDTV, sources said Shinde has asked his team to finish all paperwork, including affidavits and letters of support, as soon as possible. This is seen as a move to legally secure the corporators and prevent any political manipulation. The Shiv Sena is also likely to announce its BMC group leader soon, with names like Yamini Jadhav, Trishna Vishwasrao, and Amey Ghole being considered for key roles.

Election results BMC polls: Mahayuti alliance's narrow majority The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP and Shinde's Shiv Sena, has won a slim majority in the 227-member BMC House. The BJP bagged 89 seats while the Shiv Sena faction got 29, pulling them above the majority mark of 114. However, who will get the Mayor's post remains a contentious issue between allies. Traditionally, Shiv Sena has ruled the BMC for decades, and Shinde wants to occupy this post to prove his faction is the "real" Shiv Sena.

Political landscape Opposition's potential to challenge BMC leadership In the opposition, Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS and NCP (Sharad Pawar) have 72 seats together, while Congress has 24, AIMIM eight, and Samajwadi Party two. Even if all opposition parties come together, they will be short of eight seats to reach the majority. However, this math has made the ruling alliance jittery enough for Shinde to leave nothing to chance.

