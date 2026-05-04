With Kerala gone, India has no communist government left
What's the story
The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala is losing power as early trends of the Assembly election results show a lead for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The UDF is leading in 90 out of 140 seats, far exceeding the majority mark of 71. This marks a significant shift as it ends the two-term rule of the LDF since 2016 and leaves India without any Communist-led government for the first time since 1977.
Historical context
The 1st communist government in India
Kerala has a rich history of communist governance, having elected the world's first democratically elected Communist government in 1957. The initial government was led by EMS Namboodiripad of the Communist Party of India (CPI). However, this government was short-lived as it faced strong opposition to its reforms, like the exclusion of a wealthy section from the backward communities from enjoying the benefits of reservation and was dismissed by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru using President's Rule under Article 356.
West Bengal
The end of an era in West Bengal
West Bengal was another bastion of communist rule, with the CPI(M) ruling from 1977 to 2011. Under Jyoti Basu and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, the state witnessed major land reforms and Panchayati Raj reorganization. However, anti-incumbency sentiments and political violence led to the rise of Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), ending over three decades of unbroken communist rule in West Bengal.
Tripura
Tripura's CPI(M) rule and BJP's historic victory
In Tripura, CPI(M) ruled the state from 1978-1988 and again from 1993-2018. The party's influence waned after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2018, capitalizing on demographic factors and local issues such as salary disparities. The party also targeted the youth "who are believed to have broken ranks with families to vote for it, and tapping into the RSS's long-term Northeast agenda to setting in place its own base," the Indian Express reported at the time.