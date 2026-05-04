With Kerala gone, India has no communist government left 

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala is losing power as early trends of the Assembly election results show a lead for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The UDF is leading in 90 out of 140 seats, far exceeding the majority mark of 71. This marks a significant shift as it ends the two-term rule of the LDF since 2016 and leaves India without any Communist-led government for the first time since 1977.

Historical context The 1st communist government in India Kerala has a rich history of communist governance, having elected the world's first democratically elected Communist government in 1957. The initial government was led by EMS Namboodiripad of the Communist Party of India (CPI). However, this government was short-lived as it faced strong opposition to its reforms, like the exclusion of a wealthy section from the backward communities from enjoying the benefits of reservation and was dismissed by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru using President's Rule under Article 356.

West Bengal The end of an era in West Bengal West Bengal was another bastion of communist rule, with the CPI(M) ruling from 1977 to 2011. Under Jyoti Basu and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, the state witnessed major land reforms and Panchayati Raj reorganization. However, anti-incumbency sentiments and political violence led to the rise of Mamata Banerjee's All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), ending over three decades of unbroken communist rule in West Bengal.

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