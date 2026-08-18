'Without any shame': DMK mouthpiece slams Vijay-Trisha over I-Day seating
What's the story
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party's mouthpiece, Murasoli, has criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for his choice of seating at the recent Independence Day event. The editorial slammed Vijay for making actor Trisha sit in the front row and exchanging salutes with her. It called the incident a "shameful spectacle" and said it lacked propriety. The DMK editorial said even Vijay's fans were uncomfortable with his decision to invite an actor to the event.
Message
'Dignity of Vijay flew in the air'
"The dignity of Chief Minister Vijay....flew in the air. Even people who voted for him could not stomach the sight of him, without any shame or embarrassment, making an actor sit in the front row and both saluting each other."
"It's such a person who thinks he can justify such vulgarity and disgust by doing it openly and blatantly, has today come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," the mouthpiece said.
Public scrutiny
Trisha seated in front row with Vijay's parents
Trisha was seated in the front row with Vijay's parents during the Tamil Nadu government's Independence Day celebrations.
Dressed in a yellow saree, she saluted Vijay as he hoisted the national flag and reviewed ceremonial proceedings.
Her presence at major official programs has drawn public attention and speculation about her friendship with Vijay, especially amid his troubled marriage.
Vijay's wife Sangeetha filed for divorce in February, citing mental cruelty and alleged adultery. She withdrew the divorce plea earlier this month.
Personal turmoil
Criticism comes after Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested
The criticism comes after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested on August 4 over comments seen as demeaning Trisha.
He was released the same day.
While addressing a rally on the Cauvery issue, when chants of "Trisha, Trisha" interrupted his speech, Stalin smiled and made an innuendo toward Trisha.
He said, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying he was talking about the Cauvery water.
Speech
'Vijay has become scared'
The editorial went on to say that in just three months, "Vijay has become scared" about his popularity and whether he will remain in power.
"His own speech has exposed this fear. After hoisting the flag, Chief Minister Vijay said: "Don't think our duty is over and you can withdraw...From now only, you must remain with us and with the government. Only then will I be able to implement all the good schemes meant for you."