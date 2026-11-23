Won't allow Gau Mata to be slaughtered in Bengal: Suvendu
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced his government will not permit cow slaughter in the state. He said, "I will not allow Gau Mata to be slaughtered in the state." Adhikari's statement came after a cabinet meeting where they decided to provide financial assistance of up to ₹1 lakh annually to gaushalas for maintaining sick and aged cows under the central Rashtriya Gokul Mission scheme.
Legal commitment
Adhikari promises quick action against illegal slaughter
The Chief Minister stressed on the need to strictly enforce the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950.
He referred to a Calcutta High Court judgment and said, "I have the cattle Act of 1950 and a Calcutta High Court judgment to strictly enforce the law."
Adhikari also promised quick action against offenders of illegal slaughter with a new Bill.
"We will bring a new Bill for quick action against offenders once information of illegal slaughter is received," he said.
Slaughterhouse distinction
Clarification on legal and illegal slaughter
When asked if his stance meant a ban on slaughterhouses, CM Adhikari clarified the difference between illegal and legal slaughter.
He said, "Slaughterhouses and causing harm to Gau Mata are not the same thing. If it is permitted in a slaughterhouse, you can do it."
This clarification comes after recent guidelines issued by the BJP-led government making fitness certificates mandatory before cattle slaughter.
Food culture
Animal slaughter rules in Bengal
As per the May guidelines, animals could be slaughtered only after certification by authorized local officials and a government veterinary surgeon and at designated slaughterhouses.
The certificate must confirm that the animal is over 14 years of age and no longer useful for work or breeding or has become permanently incapacitated due to age, injury, or an incurable disease.
Any violation can lead to up to six months' imprisonment or a fine of up to ₹1,000, or both.