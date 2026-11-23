The Chief Minister stressed on the need to strictly enforce the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950.

He referred to a Calcutta High Court judgment and said, "I have the cattle Act of 1950 and a Calcutta High Court judgment to strictly enforce the law."

Adhikari also promised quick action against offenders of illegal slaughter with a new Bill.

"We will bring a new Bill for quick action against offenders once information of illegal slaughter is received," he said.