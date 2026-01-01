LOADING...
Home / News / Politics News / 'Worrying pattern': Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress slam pastor's arrest 
Summarize
'Worrying pattern': Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress slam pastor's arrest 
A local resident, Lakshman Shede, filed a complaint

'Worrying pattern': Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress slam pastor's arrest 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jan 01, 2026
10:39 am
What's the story

A Kerala pastor and seven others were arrested in Maharashtra's Amravati district for allegedly offering monetary incentives for religious conversion in Varud. A local resident, Lakshman Shede, filed a complaint alleging that a man was preaching Christianity and reportedly offering incentives, such as money, to villagers for conversion. "According to the complaint, they were saying, 'Come to our religion,' and were offering money and jobs as incentives," police said.

Legal proceedings

Arrests follow complaint, pastor granted bail

The police investigation led to the arrest of Ritesh Bondre, Anandkumar Kari, Sudhir William John William, Vikram Gopal Sande, and four women. They were booked under sections related to hurting religious sentiments. However, all accused were granted bail after being produced in court. Reacting to the arrest, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the arrests "deeply disturbing," accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of targeting minorities to fuel polarization. He wrote on X, "Such actions undermine constitutional freedoms."

Political backlash

Congress accuses BJP of targeting Christians

Congress MP KC Venugopal also slammed the incident, saying Christians are being selectively targeted in BJP-ruled states for practicing their faith. "The latest arrest of a Christian priest in Nagpur is highly condemnable and is a clear indication that wherever the BJP is in power, it uses the state machinery to harass Christians under the bogus pretense of religious conversions," he said in a post on X.