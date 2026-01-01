'Worrying pattern': Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress slam pastor's arrest 

The police investigation led to the arrest of Ritesh Bondre, Anandkumar Kari, Sudhir William John William, Vikram Gopal Sande, and four women. They were booked under sections related to hurting religious sentiments. However, all accused were granted bail after being produced in court. Reacting to the arrest, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the arrests "deeply disturbing," accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of targeting minorities to fuel polarization. He wrote on X, "Such actions undermine constitutional freedoms."

Political backlash

Congress accuses BJP of targeting Christians

Congress MP KC Venugopal also slammed the incident, saying Christians are being selectively targeted in BJP-ruled states for practicing their faith. "The latest arrest of a Christian priest in Nagpur is highly condemnable and is a clear indication that wherever the BJP is in power, it uses the state machinery to harass Christians under the bogus pretense of religious conversions," he said in a post on X.